Infection Prevention, Planetary Health, and Single-Use Plastics

The Minderoo-Monaco Commission on Plastics and Human Health recently highlighted how plastics have benefited society but are responsible for significant harms to environmental and human health.1 For instance, 98% of plastics are derived from fossil carbon, contributing 3.7% of climate change–causing greenhouse gas emissions and similar fractions of toxic air emissions.1 Fossil carbon–based plastics do not biodegrade but rather break down into microparticles and nanoparticles that enter organisms through food chains and the hydrologic cycle.1,2 Plastics are laden with harmful chemical additives, many of which act as carcinogens, neurotoxins, and endocrine disrupters, persistent organic pollutants capable of harming current and future generations.1 Human exposures occur during every life cycle phase of plastic, including natural resource extraction, manufacturing, transportation, use, and disposal to the environment.1 A United Nations (UN) Global Plastics Treaty to end plastics pollution is expected by 2024.1,3

While health care contributes nearly 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and consumes substantial quantities of plastics,4,5 efforts to reduce use of plastics in health care are largely absent. In fact, health care is increasingly transitioning away from durable, reusable equipment to single-use disposable plastic devices.5 In addition to personal protective equipment (masks, protective gowns, and gloves), everyday items such as blood pressure cuffs, catheters, complex surgical instruments, and even bed linens, pillows, and patient gowns are laden with plastic and commonly discarded after a single patient encounter.5 Several factors are contributing to this rapid transition to disposables including industry-manufactured obsolescence to sell more devices, perceived cost benefits, convenience, and cultural norms.5 However, there is a dearth of evidence of benefit from most single-use devices—especially for infection prevention—and dependency on them increases supply chain vulnerabilities.5,6

Given the threats to human health from environmental contamination, climate change, and biodiversity loss, time is ripe to reduce overreliance on single-use disposables. Three strategies can accomplish this: (1) reforming national infection prevention guidelines, (2) updating reporting standards for infections related to single-use and reusable devices, and (3) incentivizing the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and industry to prioritize reusable design and innovation. These recommendations can promote transition to a circular economy5 that minimizes waste and keeps materials in use as long as possible.

Reforming National Infection Prevention Guidelines

National recommendations on when it is appropriate to use single-use vs reusable medical equipment are absent. Leading infection control guidelines are published by the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Institutional policies and practices are written according to these guidelines and subsequently enforced by accreditation organizations and local public health departments. HICPAC guidelines7 address environmental infection control, isolation precautions, and medical device matters including disinfection and sterilization. Whether to use disposable or reusable alternatives is acknowledged as important, but only in the context of surgical gowns, drapes, and fabrics; other medical devices are not discussed. Current guidelines do not recommend one choice over the other, yet a cited review article did not find single-use gowns and drapes to be superior to reusables in terms of infection prevention.8 Reusable gowns and drapes confer significant advantages over single-use alternatives in terms of life cycle energy, water, and chemical consumption9 and were a critical solution to pandemic supply-chain shortages. Several studies comparing environmental impacts of reusable and disposable medical devices find reusable options advantageous.5

As a next step, CDC could task HICPAC to modernize guidelines to better reflect evidence, if any, to support single-use or reusable devices of all types, identify information gaps, and propose risk stratification that accounts for environmental impact, costs, and supply-chain resilience. Accreditation organizations and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) could subsequently ensure effective implementation of reformed guidelines.

Updating Reporting Standards for Device-Related Infections

Current incident reporting systems do not provide a comprehensive understanding of medical device–related infection risk. For instance, the FDA’s Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database focuses on device failures but does not capture decontamination challenges, infection risk factors, or outcomes. The CDC National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) collects data only on some indwelling device-related infections. Current challenges include underreporting of device-related infections, incomplete or inaccurate reports, and ascribing causality. Better data would support comprehensive risk stratification to guide choices. To improve understanding of infection risks stemming from reusable vs single-use products, the CDC could task NHSN to reconfigure existing databases to collect more granular data. Better definitions and standards can be developed to support reporting of all suspected device-related infections and associated risk factors.

To be most effective, reporting will need to be mandatory and standardized nationally. This will necessitate support to expand programs, such as CDC’s Prevention EpiCenters Program, that can facilitate academic–public health partnerships to develop the evidence base for driving changes and implementing updated reporting standards. Reporting could be further promoted by expanding the device-related infections list that CMS ties to reimbursement.10

Prioritizing Reusables by FDA and Industry

For a manufacturer to bring a medical device to market with a “reusable” label, it provides data demonstrating to FDA’s satisfaction that the device can be cleaned and disinfected or sterilized without impairing its function. However, the “single-use” label is self-designated by manufacturers, not FDA. Thus, a device may be labeled as single-use because the manufacturer believes it cannot be safely and reliably used more than once, or because the manufacturer chooses not to conduct studies needed to demonstrate to the FDA that it is reusable. Meanwhile, certain manufacturers and third-party companies collect used so-called single-use devices, clean and sterilize them, and sell them back to hospitals for reuse as FDA-approved “reprocessed” medical devices.

Because manufacturers are naturally incentivized to promote single-use devices to maximize profits, FDA can prioritize counterbalancing mechanisms to promote responsible use of resources. For instance, FDA has identified important design features for reusables that allow for improved cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization. These features include the ability to disassemble and reassemble easily, smooth inner and outer surfaces, limiting single-use disposable components to only the hardest to effectively reprocess areas, and clearly identifying which components cannot be reused. The FDA could accelerate the use of these design features and require maximal reusability in all new 510(k) and premarket medical device applications.

FDA could also ensure that instructions for use (IFUs) are written to maximize both ease and safety of cleaning procedures. IFUs contain manufacturer instructions on how to clean and sterilize medical devices, and hospitals must follow them. However, manufacturers are increasingly making IFU procedures unnecessarily cumbersome, driving hospitals to resort to single-use disposable devices to minimize management complexity, labor costs, and noncompliance citations.5 Stronger collaborations between FDA, the medical device industry, and trade organizations, such as the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, could help revise standards to ensure that reprocessing and validation procedures minimize environmental burdens and costs.

Better design, innovation, and adoption of reusable devices can be accelerated by the CMS Innovation Center. For example, new payment models can be developed and tested to incentivize health care organizations to prioritize procurement of select reusable medical devices, reduce solid waste generation, and reduce supply-chain emissions.4

Conclusions

For certain select medical devices, single-use disposability may be the best solution, but broad-scale, unfettered, and irrational adoption of disposable items in the name of infection prevention is harmful, unsustainable, and unacceptable. The recent Minderoo-Monaco Plastic Commission report1 and the forthcoming 2024 UN Global Plastics Treaty3 highlight a growing planetary health crisis that can be mitigated through actionable next steps recommended herein. With a focus on infection prevention as a key driver of disposable use, transformative changes in regulatory, industry, and health care organization practices can accelerate reduction of single-use plastics and help protect planetary and human health.

Back to top Article Information

Corresponding Author: Jodi D. Sherman, MD, Department of Anesthesiology, Yale School of Medicine, 333 Cedar St, TMP3, New Haven, CT 06520 (jodi.sherman@yale.edu).

Published Online: October 2, 2023. doi:10.1001/jama.2023.20550

Conflict of Interest Disclosures: Dr Singh reported grants from Department of Veterans Affairs, Houston Veterans Affairs Health Services Research and Development Service Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and personal fees from the Institute of Healthcare Improvement outside the submitted work. Dr Sherman reported grants from Commonwealth Fund and Canadian Institutes of Health Research; personal fees from Institute for Healthcare Improvement during the conduct of the study; and nonfinancial support from World Innovation Summit for Health unrelated to this project. No other disclosures were reported.

Disclaimer: Both Drs Sherman and Singh are members of the National Academy of Medicine Action Collaborative on Decarbonizing the US Healthcare Sector. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of their funders, members of the Action Collaborative on Decarbonizing the US Healthcare Sector or the Action Collaborative as a whole, the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, or the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

Additional Contributions: The authors wish to thank Richard Martinello, MD, of Yale and Harriet Hopf, MD, of the University of Utah School of Medicine for their critical insights on an earlier version of this article.